(Benson, MN)--An elementary school teacher in west-central Minnesota is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting three young children, and more details have been released by authorities related to the case. They say that a video appears to show Roger Ebnet of Benson acting inappropriately while making three boys below the age of eight-years-old sit between his legs last week. The 59-year-old has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct. The Benson School District placed Ebnet on administrative leave while police investigate the incident.
Details emerge concerning charges against Benson school teacher
