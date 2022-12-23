(Undated)--Despite the cold, snow, and winds that have impacted the Christmas/Holiday Weekend, much warmer air is headed our way as we close-out 2022 and head into 2023. The Climate Prediction Center says that the 6-10 Day Outlook is calling for above normal temperatures for the Upper Midwest. We could see some 30s possible for next week across Minnesota.
Despite the recent cold in Minnesota, relief is coming our way
