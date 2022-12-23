Warmer than normal temperatures are in store for next week

(Courtesy: Climate Prediction Center)

(Undated)--Despite the cold, snow, and winds that have impacted the Christmas/Holiday Weekend, much warmer air is headed our way as we close-out 2022 and head into 2023.  The Climate Prediction Center says that the 6-10 Day Outlook is calling for above normal temperatures for the Upper Midwest.  We could see some 30s possible for next week across Minnesota. 

