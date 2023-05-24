Rebate checks to go out in early fall after legislature passes tax bill

(Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Revenue)

(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Revenue says rebate checks are expected to be sent out in early fall. A $3 billion tax bill was passed Monday night before the 2023 legislative session came to an end. In addition to a Social Security tax exemption for seniors, a new child tax credit, and an expansion of the K-12 Education Credit, is a one-time rebate for both single and joint filers. Tax returns from 2022 will be used to determine eligibility for the payments. The bill is waiting to be signed by Governor Tim Walz.

