(Undated)--Dense fog is impacting your morning commute on Monday morning. The National Weather Service says light winds and clear skies have allowed patchy dense fog to develop overnight across central, west central, southern, and east central Minnesota. Drivers in this area should be alert for pockets of reduced visibility until the fog dissipates after sunrise. Officials says visibility is down to 1/4 of a mile or less at times.
...Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning...
