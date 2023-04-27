(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory throughout the area until 9 a.m. Thursday. Visibility is down to 1/4 of a mile at times across the area.
Officials remind you to slowdown and use your headlights so that other drivers can see you.
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
526 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023
MNZ041>043-047>049-055-271400-
/O.NEW.KMPX.FG.Y.0008.230427T1026Z-230427T1400Z/
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Swift-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,
Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, and Benson
526 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility of a quarter of a mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Morrison, Stevens, Pope, Stearns and Swift Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.