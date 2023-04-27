Dense fog found early Thursday, things to improve by late morning

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory throughout the area until 9 a.m. Thursday.  Visibility is down to 1/4 of a mile at times across the area.

Officials remind you to slowdown and use your headlights so that other drivers can see you.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

526 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

MNZ041>043-047>049-055-271400-

/O.NEW.KMPX.FG.Y.0008.230427T1026Z-230427T1400Z/

Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Swift-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,

Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, and Benson

526 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility of a quarter of a mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Morrison, Stevens, Pope, Stearns and Swift Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

