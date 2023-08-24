(Undated)--Dense fog is a problem early Thursday morning as a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for central, west, and east central Minnesota through 10 a.m. Visibility is reportedly down to 1/4 of a mile or less at times. Fog could also redevelopment late tonight into early Friday morning as well.
Officials remind you to slowdown and to use your headlights when driving.
Dense Fog Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
517 AM CDT Thu Aug 24 2023
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-
Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Swift-Kandiyohi-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,
Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Sauk Rapids,
Elk River, Cambridge, Center City, Benson, and Willmar
517 AM CDT Thu Aug 24 2023
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in areas of
patchy dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
