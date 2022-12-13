(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota Democrats are set to revive gun control talks at the State Capitol. Democrats gained control of the governor's office and Legislature in November's midterm election, setting the stage to renew a push for expanded criminal background checks applying to most private firearm transfers. "Red-flag" protective orders allowing authorities to temporarily take guns from people who are deemed to be dangerous are also back on the table. The push comes after a year with several mass shootings around the country. Republican legislators and gun rights activists are expected to oppose the efforts.
CANCEL and DELAY
Democrats set to revive gun control talks in Minnesota next session
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- 3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say
- Iverson Insurance Cancellations and Delays
- Details emerge concerning charges against Benson school teacher
- Longtime KCMT-TV Anchor John Froyd has died
- Racine man accused of assaulting and kidnapping woman
- Two are injured in crash near Holmes City
- Timing of freezing rain and snow on Tuesday could make for slick morning commute
- Drunken driving crash in 2014 that killed preschool teacher draws 12-year prison sentence
- AMCON Distributing Company acquires Henry’s Foods, Inc.
- Inmate is on life support after being found unresponsive