Deer hunting season underway in Minnesota

(Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Agriculture)

(Three Rivers Park District, MN)--Minnesota deer hunting season is underway.  The 20th annual Governor's Deer Hunting Opener was held Saturday.  Wildlife supervisor Steven Hogg joined Governor Walz at Three Rivers Park District.  About 400,000 Minnesotans take part in deer hunting season each year.  Wildlife officials say an average hunter spends about $1,000 each year on guns, ammo, clothing, lodging, and food and the total economic impact is estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

