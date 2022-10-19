(Maple Grove Township, MN)--Authorities in Crow Wing County reportedly responded to a male that fell out of a deer stand and was injured. The incident took place in Maple Grove Township southeast of Brainerd.
According to the report, a family member that was hunting on the same property as the male had talked to him by phone and knew he was injured but did not know where he was. Upon arrival, first responders located the victim, Leroy Zollner, 28, of Merrifield. Deputies learned that Zollner was bow hunting when he fell from his tree stand.
Authorities say he was airlifted to Centacare - St Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.