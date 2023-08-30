(Willmar, MN)--Minnesota officials are beginning a series of listening sessions to gather input on a plan to boost broadband access and advance digital equity. The Department of Employment and Economic Development will hold its first Digital Opportunity Program meeting today (Wednesday) in Willmar. Meetings will happen in 16 cities through the end of next month, including stops in Rochester, Winona, Mankato and Faribault. Two virtual meetings are also scheduled for anyone who can't attend in person. Written comments on the draft plan will be accepted through September 29th.
Here in western Minnesota, a meeting will take place in Fergus Falls on September 13th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fergus Falls Public Library.