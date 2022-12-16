DEED says jobless rate increased slightly in November

(Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development)

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota's jobless rate is reportedly ticking up slightly.  The state's unemployment rate went up two-tenths of a percent in November and has been slowly rising after hitting a record low in June and July.  The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says that the state added 6,800 jobs last month.  The solid jobs report comes after a strong growth in October.