(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota's jobless rate is reportedly ticking up slightly. The state's unemployment rate went up two-tenths of a percent in November and has been slowly rising after hitting a record low in June and July. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says that the state added 6,800 jobs last month. The solid jobs report comes after a strong growth in October.
DEED says that the jobless rate ticked up slightly
