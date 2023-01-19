(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota's private sector employers continued adding jobs in December, even as the state lost jobs overall, ending a 14-month streak of job growth that saw Minnesota employment outpace the national average, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Overall, Minnesota employment was down 0.2% from November, following an increase of 6,500 jobs that month.
While the private sector gained 900 jobs in December, it was losses in Government jobs (down 6,100) that drove the jobs decrease. Those losses were entirely in local government.
The U.S. gained 223,000 jobs in December, up 0.1% from the previous month, with the private sector adding 220,000 jobs, up 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis. Comparing Minnesota to U.S. job growth, Minnesota is up 3.2% over the year (OTY) with the private sector up 3.6%. U.S. employment grew 2.9% OTY with the private sector up 3.2%.
Minnesota's unemployment rate ticked up two-tenths of a point to 2.5% in December 2022, but remains historically low.