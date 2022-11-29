(St. Paul, MN)--Today, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced a new program to support automation at manufacturers, the latest component of the $97 million State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).
As part of the Automation Loan Participation Program, DEED will make companion loans to cover financing gaps and expand financing opportunities for businesses purchasing machinery, equipment, or software to increase productivity and automation.
“Facing the tightest labor market in America, we know Minnesota businesses can’t create a larger workforce out of thin air,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “A key strategy has to be automation – which is why DEED’s new Automation Loan Participation Program will help manufacturers automate more quickly to drive innovation and productivity gains that will help our economy grow."
DEED seeking applicants now
DEED loans through the new program can be worth up to $500,000 and need to be made in conjunction with private financing. Applications are open now.