(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Revenue reminds homeowners and renters to file for their 2020 Property Tax Refund before the deadline of August 15, 2022. Additionally, claims for 2021 refunds can be filed from now until August 15, 2023. Renters who already filed have started receiving their refunds while homeowners can expect to start getting their refunds in late August.
More than 872,000 Minnesotans already filed for 2020 property tax refunds, with over $792 million in refunds issued to date. The average refund is about $1,000 for homeowners and $700 for renters.