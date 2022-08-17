Deadline extended for the Home-Help-M-N program

(Courtesy: Minnesota Housing Department)

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Housing Department is lifting an August 17th application deadline for the HomeHelpMN program. The program is a federal stimulus program that allows the state to assist homeowners with up to 50-thousand dollars to pay eligible past due housing expenses. Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho says HomeHelpMN has received nearly five-thousand applications from homeowners throughout the state. Ho also says there are up to 25-thousand income-eligible homeowners who may need assistance but have not applied. For more information or to apply, you can visit homehelpmn.org.

