01-18-22 – COUNTY VOA HEADLINES
The 5-Year road work plan approved.
Part of sale of tax forfeited property goes to parks.
Public Works to get a Walk-N-Roll packer and a Manhole Saw.
Immediate advertising for Public Works Assistant Director and Assistant County Engineer
County applys for HAVA grant funding.
Final Plat approved for Lake Miltona Hertwig Point Property Subdivision.
Reduction of financial assurance for Pilgrim Point Shores Developer.
Salary minimums set for elected officials set for 2023.