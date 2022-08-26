(Falcon Heights, MN)--It's day two of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. After a year off due to COVID in 2020, and a somewhat restricted fair in 2021, fairgoer Susan Whitaker says this year that for her "things are not 100% back to normal." She says she is "still going to be very cautious as cautious as I can be in a crowd the size when you have over two million people that come to the fair."
Tonight at the Grandstand: The Counting Crows Butter Miracle Tour with special guest The Wallflowers.
The gates open at 7 a.m. each morning.