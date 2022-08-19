(Alexandria, MN)--It is Day 3 of the Douglas County Fair today. (Friday)
Last night, it was Blonde and the Bohunk on the main stage. They had the crowd up dancing and singing along all evening long.
Coming up tonight it’s Generation Rock on the Main Stage. They group plays a wide variety of music from the 70s and 80s. Tomorrow (Saturday) it is The Red Letter Band from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., and then the Shane Martin Band tomorrow night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Also, come on out for the demo derby tonight starting at 6 p.m. and so much more.
Tickets are $8 in advance or $8.50 at the gate with those ten and under are free.
For more go to dcmnfair.org.