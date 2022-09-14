Nurses' strike continues in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas

(Minneapolis, MN)--The two sides appear no closer to an agreement as the Minnesota nurses’ strike enters day three. Tricia Oxner has been a registered nurse at Children’s Minneapolis for 30 years. She says healthcare is on a disastrous path across the nation and that it’s their obligation as nurses to make a change. Oxner says nurses have been asking for better wages and staffing levels since before the pandemic in an effort to put patients first. Management contends nurses’ main concern is wages.

