(St. Paul, MN) -- It’s under one week to the June 8th opening date for Minnesota’s front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature after nearly a year of political wrangling. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove says the application window will be open for 45 days beginning June 8th. After that, the 500 million dollars authorized by the legislature will be evenly divided, with each eligible applicant receiving an equal payment not to exceed 15-hundred dollars.
Grove advises those who may be eligible to visit frontline-pay-dot-m-n-dot-gov ahead of time to get questions answered.