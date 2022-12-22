(Undated)--Before venturing outdoors over the next few days be sure to dress for the elements. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 degrees below zero can cause frostbite to develop in just 10 minutes. Jason McDonald with CentraCare says it's important to dress in layers and make sure you're wearing proper winter gear. He says if "we're not wearing proper outdoor clothing and when it's that cold out that little light pair of knit mittens or gloves isn't enough that air will push through there." He says we want gloves that have "like a Thinsulate material in it and have some type of nylon exterior."
McDonald says to try to avoid being outside during these dangerously cold temperatures, but if you do go out, look for symptoms of cold stress like reddening of the skin, a tingling feeling in your hands or feet, and pain. These are the early stages of when frostbite starts to set in.