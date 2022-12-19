(Undated)--A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect starting at 2 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Arctic air will arrive across Minnesota and we will see very cold wind chill values arrive. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero will be possible across Douglas, Stevens, Pope and Swift Counties. Officials say the cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Officials say to use caution while traveling. Be sure to wear appropriate clothing including a hat and gloves. No big warm-up is expected anytime soon.