Wind Chill Advisory and Warning

(Courtesy NWS Chanhassen)

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

This will impact Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Benton-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Meeker Counties.

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,

Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Benson, Montevideo,

Willmar, and Litchfield

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 10 AM CST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

  expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the first

  Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills

  as low as 35 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,

  very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below

  zero.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

  on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

