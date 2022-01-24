URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
320 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022
This will impact Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Benton-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Meeker Counties.
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,
Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Benson, Montevideo,
Willmar, and Litchfield
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the first
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 35 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.