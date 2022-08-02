(Chanhassen, MN)--A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. today (Tuesday) for all of the area. The National Weather Service says that heat index values up to around 105 degrees are expected. This is for all of of central, west central, south central, and southeast Minnesota.
Officials say that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. They remind you to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
The National Weather Service says to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
A weak cold-front will push through late tonight which will bring some showers and thunderstorms to the state along with slightly cooler temperatures.