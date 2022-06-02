(Forada, MN)--Douglas County Emergency Management Director Julie Anderson joined us yesterday (Wednesday) from Forada, and said that those entering the damage site in Forada need a ribbon on their vehicle to show that you have business in the area to keep out onlookers...
An EF-2 tornado hit Forada and Hudson Township on Monday. The American Red Cross conducted damage assessments earlier this week on 101 properties and 29 are destroyed, 26 suffered major damage, 35 have minor damage and 11 are effected.