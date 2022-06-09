Forada tornado

(Forada, MN tornado picture taken by: Mark Anthony)

(Alexandria, MN)-- The Douglas County Commissioners held an emergency meeting on Wednesday, June 8th to discuss a variety of issues that the residents of Forada and Hudson Township are dealing with following the EF-2 tornado that hit the area on May 30th.   Tom Chorley has this report...

Douglas County Commissioners emergency meeting

06-08-2022 COUNTY EMERGENCY MEETING – VOA HEADLINES

A second State of Emergency in the County. 

Handling the debris.

A word from State Representative Westrom.

Compensation for refuse removal.

Responsibility for damaged public right of way infrastructure.

Private property damage.

Some advice for residents.

Forada and Maple Lake clean-up.

Possible storm related sales tax exemptions.

No Wake restrictions on a part of Maple Lake.

Water quality assessment.

ALASD maybe looking into re-assessments.

A County tree and brush staging site.

