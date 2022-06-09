(Alexandria, MN)-- The Douglas County Commissioners held an emergency meeting on Wednesday, June 8th to discuss a variety of issues that the residents of Forada and Hudson Township are dealing with following the EF-2 tornado that hit the area on May 30th. Tom Chorley has this report...
06-08-2022 COUNTY EMERGENCY MEETING – VOA HEADLINES
A second State of Emergency in the County.
Handling the debris.
A word from State Representative Westrom.
Compensation for refuse removal.
Responsibility for damaged public right of way infrastructure.
Private property damage.
Some advice for residents.
Forada and Maple Lake clean-up.
Possible storm related sales tax exemptions.
No Wake restrictions on a part of Maple Lake.
Water quality assessment.
ALASD maybe looking into re-assessments.
A County tree and brush staging site.