(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce 2021-2022 Leadership Alexandria class assisted in garden clean up at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum in its Legacy Gardens. This was done on Monday, May 16 to prep the gardens for planting.
The Leadership Alexandria program kicks off each September with a two-day retreat, where participants learn more about their personality style, about working with different personality styles and about other key leadership traits. The class then comes together one full day each month from October to April to learn about the area’s history, the local business community, local government, and more. Throughout the year the class is given the opportunity to choose one community service project that they will complete after graduation. This year’s class chose to volunteer with Legacy of the Lakes Museum.
To learn more about Leadership Alexandria, contact the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 or info@alexandriamn.org.