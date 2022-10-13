(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that critical fire weather conditions are expected Thursday afternoon due to gusty winds and low humidity. This includes the counties of: Douglas, Stevens, Pope, Lac Qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Martin, and Faribault.
Officials ask you to use caution today so that you don't start a wildfire.
In addition, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of southwestern Minnesota through this evening.
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
500 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022
500 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022
