Red Flag Warning for southwestern Minnesota, critical fire conditions for Douglas County today

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that critical fire weather conditions are expected Thursday afternoon due to gusty winds and low humidity. This includes the counties of: Douglas, Stevens, Pope, Lac Qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Martin, and Faribault.

Officials ask you to use caution today so that you don't start a wildfire.

In addition, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of southwestern Minnesota through this evening.  

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

500 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

MNZ041-047-048-054>057-064-065-073>075-082-083-091-092-141000-

Douglas-Stevens-Pope-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-

Yellow Medicine-Renville-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Watonwan-

Blue Earth-Martin-Faribault-

500 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central

Minnesota...south central Minnesota...southwest Minnesota and

west central Minnesota.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected Thursday afternoon

due to gusty winds and low humidity.

Tags