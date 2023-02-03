(Alexandria, MN)--Creating a culture of kindness in the workplace where people feel connected, have a sense of purpose, and are appreciated makes for a stronger, more successful organization. Local employers are encouraged to join the movement to create a kinder, more compassionate work culture for their teams.
Horizon Public Health, in collaboration with the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, Horizon Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, and a Community Caring for Caregivers (C3) and with funding support from the Blandin Foundation Rural Leadership Grant, is making it easy for employers to do this by providing free kindness and resiliency kits.
Each kit provides a step-by-step guide on how to embed kindness and cultivate resilience within your organization. The kit includes 12 themes and supplies for several activities that all team members can participate in.
These kits are offered free of charge to Douglas County businesses on a first-come, first-served basis. Email Maggie Johnson at MaggieJ@horizonph.org to reserve a kit for your organization, or call the Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 for more information.