(Collegeville, MN)--Four people were reportedly involved in a two-vehicle crash along I-94 in Stearns County over the weekend.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place on Sunday morning on eastbound I-94 in St. Wendel Township near Collegeville. A Buick Enclave, driven by a 22-year-old male from Des Moines, Iowa, and Dodge Caravan, driven by a 50-year-old female from Sauk Centre, were both traveling eastbound when the two vehicles collided.
Two passengers in the Dodge, a 13-year-old and a 52-year-old from Sauk Centre, were also involved in the crash.
No other details have been released at this time.