Kandiyohi crash leaves 2 dead, 1 passenger with life-threatening injuries

(Courtesy: Minnesota State Patrol)

(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.  Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township.  Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault.  Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

