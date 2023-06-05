(Pope County, MN) -- Two men from central Minnesota are reportedly recovering from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash in Pope County over the weekend. The Minnesota State Patrol says that motorcycles driven by Jeramie Lensmeier, 47, of Litchfield, and Joel Engler, 49, of Litchfield, collided Sunday afternoon on Highway 55 at Pope County Road 23. Both riders suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officials say that Engler was taken to Glacial Ridge Health Systems in Glenwood.
Neither rider was reportedly wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash.