(Minneapolis, MN)-- The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train was in the Twin Cities yesterday. (Tuesday) The holiday tradition has returned to Minnesota after a lengthy hiatus during the pandemic. It also made stops in Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, and Minneapolis last evening. On Wednesday, the train will be in Buffalo, Eden Valley, and Annandale.
The train will then be in Glenwood on Thursday at 10:15 a.m., Alexandria at 11:30 am., and Detroit Lakes at 2:30 p.m.
You are being asked to bring a donation for the Food Shelf at each stop.