(St. Paul, MN) -- Lawmakers are negotiating a Minnesota House proposal that could end a year-long stalemate over COVID bonuses for front-line workers. House Democrats would give Senate Republicans what they want -- two-point-seven-billion dollars to refill the Unemployment Insurance Fund and avoid business tax increases. That's if the G-O-P approves one billion dollars for “hero pay” bonuses -- four times the amount agreed to last summer. A D-F-L amendment that would allow school workers to receive unemployment benefits could be a sticking point.
