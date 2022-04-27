Minnesota Capitol

(Courtesy: Minnesota Legislature)

(St. Paul, MN) -- Lawmakers are negotiating a Minnesota House proposal that could end a year-long stalemate over COVID bonuses for front-line workers. House Democrats would give Senate Republicans what they want -- two-point-seven-billion dollars to refill the Unemployment Insurance Fund and avoid business tax increases. That's if the G-O-P approves one billion dollars for “hero pay” bonuses -- four times the amount agreed to last summer. A D-F-L amendment that would allow school workers to receive unemployment benefits could be a sticking point.

