COVID hospitalizations down in Minnesota from previous two seasons

(St. Paul, MN)--A weekly pandemic update released Thursday shows Minnesota's third winter with COVID has included fewer cases than in the previous two winter seasons.  COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are at the lowest level since last May.  University of Minnesota data shows COVID-19 levels in wastewater are still at a steady level, with higher levels in months in the west-central and southwest regions of the state.  The report also reported declining influenza levels after cases surged early in the fall.

