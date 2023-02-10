(St. Paul, MN)--A weekly pandemic update released Thursday shows Minnesota's third winter with COVID has included fewer cases than in the previous two winter seasons. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are at the lowest level since last May. University of Minnesota data shows COVID-19 levels in wastewater are still at a steady level, with higher levels in months in the west-central and southwest regions of the state. The report also reported declining influenza levels after cases surged early in the fall.
COVID and flu hospitalizations down in Minnesota
