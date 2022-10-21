(St. Paul, MN)--COVID-19 levels are remaining low in Minnesota. A COVID-19 update released yesterday by the Minnesota Department of Health shows fewer than 800 infections per day at mid month, down from 14,000 per day in mid-August. Hospitalizations and deaths have remained constant in the last month. Minnesota is averaging just under 440 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day. The CDC estimates 88-percent of Minnesota children have already been infected with COVID-19.
COVID-19 levels are low with fewer than 800 infections per day reported
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
- Central Minnesota business is destroyed in fire
- Student arrested after threatening to "shoot up" school in central Minnesota
- Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota
- Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices
- Pedestrian is injured after being struck in downtown Alexandria
- One person is injured in crash near Alexandria Wednesday
- Ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place for the new Hwy. 29 overpass in Glenwood
- Missing 18-year-old from Alexandria found safe
- Semi stolen, crashes near St. Joseph