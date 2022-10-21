Minnesota Department of Health says COVID-19 levels remain low

(Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Health)

(St. Paul, MN)--COVID-19 levels are remaining low in Minnesota.  A COVID-19 update released yesterday by the Minnesota Department of Health shows fewer than 800 infections per day at mid month, down from 14,000 per day in mid-August.  Hospitalizations and deaths have remained constant in the last month.  Minnesota is averaging just under 440 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day.  The CDC estimates 88-percent of Minnesota children have already been infected with COVID-19.

Tags