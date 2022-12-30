Flu cases down in Minnesota, COVID-19 cases holding steady

(Minneapolis, MN) --COVID-19 cases are staying steady in Minnesota, even as RSV and flu case numbers diminish.  Minnesota Department of Health officials say flu cases are down, but the coming season is unpredictable.  The state's flu classification is moderate after being high for most of December.  Officials say RSV case numbers are also dropping, with the majority of hospitalizations among the very young and the elderly.

