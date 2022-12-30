(Minneapolis, MN) --COVID-19 cases are staying steady in Minnesota, even as RSV and flu case numbers diminish. Minnesota Department of Health officials say flu cases are down, but the coming season is unpredictable. The state's flu classification is moderate after being high for most of December. Officials say RSV case numbers are also dropping, with the majority of hospitalizations among the very young and the elderly.
COVID-19 cases holding steady, flu cases down in Minnesota
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Young girl from western Minnesota granted wish on Christmas Day
- One person is injured in a crash near Carlos
- Snowfall totals released from Christmas Day into early Monday
- Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
- Carlos Correa could still land back with the Twins
- A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday
- Snow and freezing drizzle possible to close-out 2022
- Two passengers arriving at MSP cited for fighting
- Wind Chill Advisory in effect for early Monday for parts of west central MN
- MnDOT lifts no travel advisory on Minnesota roadways