(St. Paul, MN)  --  It sounds like the courts will again draw new legislative and congressional district boundaries in Minnesota, with no clear signs of agreement between House Democrats and Senate Republicans.  The deadline is February 15th.  Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller says he's had some talks with House Speaker Melissa Hortman, but adds, "it's gonna be a challenge. I'm not quite sure that it's gonna get done, but we are having discussions and if we can get there we'll do it. If not, then it'll be up to the courts."  Split control of the Minnesota Legislature has resulted in the courts drawing the boundary lines every decade except one for the last 50 years.  Redistricting happens every ten years after each census.

