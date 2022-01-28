(St. Paul, MN) -- It sounds like the courts will again draw new legislative and congressional district boundaries in Minnesota, with no clear signs of agreement between House Democrats and Senate Republicans. The deadline is February 15th. Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller says he's had some talks with House Speaker Melissa Hortman, but adds, "it's gonna be a challenge. I'm not quite sure that it's gonna get done, but we are having discussions and if we can get there we'll do it. If not, then it'll be up to the courts." Split control of the Minnesota Legislature has resulted in the courts drawing the boundary lines every decade except one for the last 50 years. Redistricting happens every ten years after each census.
Courts look to redraw districts in Minnesota
- Mark Anthony
-
- Updated
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Students remembering west central Minnesota school bus driver
- Andria Theatre cancels remaining performances of "The Shawshank Redemption"
- Central Minnesota man victim in triple shooting
- Counterfeit bills reportedly found in the Glenwood area
- One person injured in crash in Moe Township
- Obituary- Theodore “Ted” F. Salto, 53
- Dangerous wind chill values expected through Wednesday AM
- Woman arrested after trying to "beat the train" in Otter Tail County
- Michelle Obama dances to Stevie Wonder on her 58th birthday
- Illinois will launch federally-funded mortgage assistance program this spring