(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County.
Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims have been identified as Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The Isle Fire Department was reportedly called to the scene and detected the presence of a dangerous level of carbon monoxide inside the cabin.
Officials say the Lee’s had been using a small charcoal stove for heat without proper ventilation. No carbon monoxide detector was found inside of the cabin at the time of the incident.