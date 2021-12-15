The Douglas County Planning Commission met Tuesday, December 14th. Among the topics, rip-rap along lakeshores. KXRA"s Tom Chorley was there and files this AUDIO REPORT:
County's Planning Commission
- Tom Chorley
-
- Updated
Tom Chorley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson Injured in Douglas County Drunken Driving Crash
- UCare and LeadingAge Minnesota partnership aids Knute Nelson
- Jingle Bells brings in $95K and a sense of community
- Glacial Ridge Health System Notes a Sharp Rise in COVID Cases
- Obituary - Keith "Melvin" Hvezda, 62
- Obituary - James "Jim Melvin Grundei, 66
- North Dakota U.S. senators ask Biden to stop vaccination mandate for cross-border truck drivers
- Obituary - Parker J. Montgomery, 22
- Local Marines helping Santa out
- Obituary - Darwin Norlien, 68