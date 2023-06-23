(Alexandria, MN)--The Red Willow Arts Coalition had their concert Thursday night with Country Roads--a John Denver Tribute Show, normally on the Courthouse Lawn, moved indoors to the Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center due to rain chances and the high humidity in the area.
Despite moving the event, Chuck Wencl, of the Red Willow Arts Coalition, says they had a great turnout. He says they have lots more great entertainment coming your way in the weeks ahead including another big show on Independence Day.
For more on the complete schedule go to redwillowartscoalition.org.