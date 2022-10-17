(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Posse and Sheriff's Federation is bringing in Thompson Square to the Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center this Saturday, October 22nd at 7 p.m.
Thompson Square, a country music duo composed of husband and wife Keifer and Shawna Thompson, signed to Stoney Creek Records back in 2010. The duo has had two No.1 country singles with "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not" and "If I Didn't Have You." They have charted with many other songs as well over the years.
Tickets for this show will be available at the door or call (320)760-2130.