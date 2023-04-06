(Undated)--The National Weather Service says we'll have a couple more days of below normal temperatures, but then we'll enjoy a prolonged warmup that will arrive by this weekend and will last for much of next week. Some lower 60s will be possible here locally, but the Twin Cities could see the first 70s of the season next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Cooler than normal temps for a few more days, but then a nice warmer to arrive
