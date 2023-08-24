(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that we will cool down following the hot and humid weather that we have experienced for much of this week However, it will remain hot to our south for Thursday. Officials say that hot temperatures will still be found especially along I-90. They say that after that, the temperatures will cool closer to normal by this weekend statewide.
Locally, officials say that temperatures will fall into the low 80s by Friday and into the mid 70s for Saturday. Little moisture is expected over the week.