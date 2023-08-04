(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that today (Friday) will likely be our last shot at seeing a high of 90 degrees through the middle of August. Officials say that Saturday will see rain start to push into western Minnesota along with cooler temps. They say that widespread rainfall is expected Saturday night into Sunday. Some locations in west central Minnesota could see up to 2 inches of rain.
Next week, they say that temperatures will be much more comfortable with rain chances picking up again by mid to late next week.