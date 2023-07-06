(Undated)--It was cool across the state of Minnesota on Thursday morning. Some locations were 20 degrees or more cooler than average as lows were in the 30s.
At 5 a.m. it dipped to 37 degrees in Big Fork, Crane Lake and Hibbing. It fell to 38 at International Falls and 39 at Orr.
Across west central and central Minnesota, Benson reported 41 degrees, Paynesville 43, while Morris reported a cool 45 degrees. Alexandria was warmer at 49 degrees at 5 a.m.
The National Weather Service says to enjoy the cooler airmass as temps are expected to be back into the lower 80s by this Sunday.