Convicted murderer Donald Blom dies while in prison

(Donald Blom mug courtesy: Minnesota Department of Corrections)

(Undated)--A man dies in prison while serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of a Minnesota woman. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says 73-year-old Donald Blom died of natural causes at the Oak Park Heights maximum security prison. He was convicted of killing 19-year-old Katie Poirer after kidnapping her from a Moose Lake convenience store.

