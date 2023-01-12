(Undated)--A man dies in prison while serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of a Minnesota woman. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says 73-year-old Donald Blom died of natural causes at the Oak Park Heights maximum security prison. He was convicted of killing 19-year-old Katie Poirer after kidnapping her from a Moose Lake convenience store.
Convicted murderer Donald Blom dies In prison
