(Detroit Lakes, MN)--On Wednesday, June 22, Highway 29 will close south of the Highway 55 intersection near Glenwood. Crews will begin construction on the southern portion of the overpass bridge, as well as the roundabout at 160th Street.
As a reminder, Highway 29 is also closed north of the Highway 55 intersection. With the additional closure south of Highway 55, traffic will be detoured to County Road 28, Highway 55 and Highway 28 to/from Glenwood. The extended detour will remain in place through October.
For those traveling to/from Starbuck, Highway 114 is being utilized as part of the detour route.
Highway 55 will remain open as part of the detour, and traffic will switch to the new alignment of Highway 55 later next week. Motorists may encounter minor delays when that change occurs.
Business and residential access within the work zone is being maintained at all times, but entrance locations may change. The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down in work zones and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.
For more information you may go to the MnDOT website.