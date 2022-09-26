(Alexandria, MN)--You will be able to learn more about how your company can successfully tap into global sales opportunities in a one-hour, informative, virtual Listen & Learn event on Tuesday, October 11 from 12-1 pm!
Hear from Chris Petersen, International Trade Specialist with the U.S. Commercial Service out of Minneapolis, MN and Joshua Erickson, Program Manager and Contractor for the U.S. Commercial Services Rural Export Center out of Fargo, ND. Petersen and Erickson will walk you through international market research, talk about technical advice on export logistics, give tips on globalizing your website, discuss how to identify foreign buyers and partners, and more. Join us and learn how the U.S. Commercial Service can help your business.
The event is open to everyone and is free of charge. Register by visiting the Alexandria Chamber website at alexandriamn.org and look for the registration link on the main page. Listen & Learn is a one-hour informative virtual event hosted by the Alexandria Chamber. These sessions offer information, education, support, and resources on topics that impact the community and its diverse business and organizational partners. For more information, call the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 or email info@alexandriamn.org.