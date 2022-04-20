(Washington, DC) -- Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach is back from an official trip to Poland where she and other members of Congress observed efforts to help Ukrainian refugees. She says Poland, Romania, and other surrounding countries are “really looking to help Ukraine win this any way they can.” Fischbach says humanitarian aid is always something the U-S can help with, but Polish officials said some U-S regulations are hindering the flow of aid to organizations helping refugees. She says they’ll be addressing that issue on the federal level.
Fischbach also says Poland took in two-and-a-half million refugees and, although the flow has slowed down, there are still people coming over the border.